73-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in downtown Edmonton hit and run

Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a 73-year-old man was taken to hospital following a hit and run Friday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a hit and run in the area of Jasper Avenue and 102 Street.

Police said a man was walking across Jasper Avenue along 102 Street when he was struck by a vehicle heading west along Jasper. Police believe the vehicle was a small black SUV or hatchback.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle briefly stopped at 103 Street and Jasper Avenue before heading north on 103 Street, police said in a media release Friday morning.

EMS crews took the 73-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained later Friday morning.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section is now investigating and is urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Anyone who witnesses the incident is also asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.