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Crime

Man accused of killing Toronto cop appears in court by video from hospital bed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty'
Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty – Jun 11, 2026
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The man accused of fatally shooting a Toronto police officer last week appeared in court by video from his hospital bed today to formally face charges including first-degree murder.

A justice of the peace twice asked Nicholas Bennett to give a thumbs up if he could hear and understand what was happening in court and the 19-year-old, who was lying down in bed at St. Michael’s Hospital, slowly made the gesture after the second request.

Police allege Bennett shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto last Thursday as the officer took part in a raid related to several shootings, including shots fired at the U.S. consulate earlier this year.

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Bennett was shot by police and has been in hospital since the incident. A prosecutor said in court that Bennett regained consciousness this morning.

Bennett is set to return to court by video on Monday, and court heard he can apply for bail in Superior Court at a later date.

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Police announced Thursday that they had arrested a suspect in the consulate shooting who had been at large since last week’s raid.

Zara Jabbi, 19, faces charges including attacking the premises of internationally protected persons, possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another man, 18-year-old Sheldon Tracy-Stewart, was previously arrested and charged with multiple offences in the consulate shooting.

A funeral for Pinizzotto is planned for next week.

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