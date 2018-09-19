Portion of Edmonton LRT line shut down after person struck by train
A portion of the LRT line in central Edmonton was shut down on Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Emergency crews were called to the area of 112 Avenue and 82 Street shortly after 7 p.m.
A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a person was trapped by the train.
Fire technical rescue crews were able to rescue the man, who was then taken to hospital. Edmonton police said the man’s injuries were life-threatening.
LRT service between Churchill and Coliseum stations was temporarily shut down on Thursday night. Buses were brought in to transfer people between the stations.
The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Unit remained on scene at 8 p.m. and 82 Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians between 112 and 114 avenues.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.