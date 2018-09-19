Portion of Edmonton LRT line shut down after person struck by train

A portion of the LRT line in central Edmonton was shut down on Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 112 Avenue and 82 Street shortly after 7 p.m.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a person was trapped by the train.

#Breaking: Person struck by the LRT near 82st and 113 ave. Major Collisions is on scene. 82 st is blocked off. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/gXZ4XwoXyu — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) September 20, 2018

Fire technical rescue crews were able to rescue the man, who was then taken to hospital. Edmonton police said the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

LRT service between Churchill and Coliseum stations was temporarily shut down on Thursday night. Buses were brought in to transfer people between the stations.

LRT service between Churchill and Coliseum stations is temporarily suspended while an investigation occurs. Contingency bus service has been established. We'll let you know when the situation is resolved. — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) September 20, 2018

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Unit remained on scene at 8 p.m. and 82 Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians between 112 and 114 avenues.