Western University shuts down campus roads at night for first week back

Western University is taking some extra safety precautions as it welcomes new and returning students to campus starting Thursday.

The university is planning to shut down a few streets on campus overnight next week for the sake of pedestrian safety.

From Tuesday to Saturday, University Bridge, some parts of Lambton Drive, Huron Drive and Philip Aziz Avenue will be closed to vehicles between the 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Pedestrians and cyclists are permitted to cross the bridge and use roadways at any time.

Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice president of housing and ancillary services, tells 980 that the university hopes the changes will make students feel safer.

“We have quite a number [of students] who are new to their environment and new to school,” Alleyne says. “We are trying to communicate to the campus and London community that… there will be a significant increase in foot traffic on campus.”

Alleyne adds that this is the second year in a row that the university is blocking roadways during the first week of school.

A few parking lots will close their gates as well. Huron Flats, South Valley and Talbot parking lots will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Those parked in these lots must leave before 6 p.m.

Alleyne is also advising London drivers to “make sure they’re taking extra time and to expect delays when travelling to and around the Western’s campus.”

“Take a little bit of extra patience and you’ll see some new students around,” says Alleyne. “London is quite great at welcoming our new students to campus every year.”

The Mustangs return to school on September 5.

