Changes on the horizon for London transit riders

A link between Fanshawe College and Western University, two new express routes and extended service until 1 a.m. for certain buses are all on the horizon for London Transit.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) revealed details on Wednesday for what’s on the horizon for the final year of their five-year service plan.

Hearing now of the changes coming to @LTCLdnOnt. Highlights include extended service to 1 a.m. for a number of routes including 2, 4, 10 and 13, along with a modified Route 27 that connects @WesternU and @FanshaweCollege #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/pBuIo0FtJ4 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) August 21, 2019

The 41 route modifications come into effect Sept. 1 and will impact riders all over London.

A modified route 27 will link Western University’s campus with Fanshawe College’s east London campus.

Another highlight is extended hours for nine routes. Starting Sept. 1, routes 2, 4, 9, 10, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 20 will operate until 1 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

LTC will also being doing away with interlined name changes in routes.

An example of the current interlined system can be found in the 10 Wonderland which switches into the 14 Highbury at White Oaks Mall, despite still providing a single ride through the two routes.

Under the new change, the 10/14 will be simple referred to as the 10. A full list of the renamed routes can be found here.

The announcement earned praise from London Mayor Ed Holder, who touted that the changes would provide a boost for the local economy.

“What we have is an announcement today that represents connectivity to 450 businesses that before never had that connectivity through LTC,” Holder said, speaking to modifications to routes 28 and 30 which are intended to provide extended service to south London’s industrial area.

LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny added that transit officials will be monitoring feedback via social media and from their own bus drivers during the September rollout.

What to expect

A full list of the 41 service changes effective Sept. 1, 2019 can be found on London Transit’s website.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has compiled a number of images detailing the route changes courtesy of LTC.