August 21, 2019 5:49 pm

Changes on the horizon for London transit riders

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The London Transit Commission's satellite facility on Wonderland Road South.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
A link between Fanshawe College and Western University, two new express routes and extended service until 1 a.m. for certain buses are all on the horizon for London Transit.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) revealed details on Wednesday for what’s on the horizon for the final year of their five-year service plan.

The 41 route modifications come into effect Sept. 1 and will impact riders all over London.

A modified route 27 will link Western University’s campus with Fanshawe College’s east London campus.

Another highlight is extended hours for nine routes. Starting Sept. 1, routes 2, 4, 9, 10, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 20 will operate until 1 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

LTC will also being doing away with interlined name changes in routes.

An example of the current interlined system can be found in the 10 Wonderland which switches into the 14 Highbury at White Oaks Mall, despite still providing a single ride through the two routes.

Under the new change, the 10/14 will be simple referred to as the 10. A full list of the renamed routes can be found here.

The announcement earned praise from London Mayor Ed Holder, who touted that the changes would provide a boost for the local economy.

“What we have is an announcement today that represents connectivity to 450 businesses that before never had that connectivity through LTC,” Holder said, speaking to modifications to routes 28 and 30 which are intended to provide extended service to south London’s industrial area.

LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny added that transit officials will be monitoring feedback via social media and from their own bus drivers during the September rollout.

What to expect

A full list of the 41 service changes effective Sept. 1, 2019 can be found on London Transit’s website.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has compiled a number of images detailing the route changes courtesy of LTC.

route 1 before

Route 1 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 1 after

Route 1 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 94

A new express route 94 that will link Argyle Mall to Western University.

London Transit Commission
route 5 before

Route 5 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 5 after

Route 5 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 6 before

Route 6 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 6 after

Route 6 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
north end before

London Transit’s north end route map prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
north end after

London Transit’s north end route map after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 10 before

Route 10’s approach to White Oaks Mall prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 10 after

Route 10’s approach to White Oaks Mall after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 16, 24 and 92 before

Route 16, 24 and 92 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 16, 24 and 92 after

Route 16, 24 and 92 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 19 before

Route 19 and its connection to route 31 and 32 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 19 after

Route 19 and its connection to modified versions of routes 38 and 39. The combined routes will be known only as route 19.

London Transit Commission
Route 93 express before

Route 26 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 93 express after

Route 93, an express route that takes over route 26 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 28 before

Route 28 prior to Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
route 28 after

Route 28 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
Route 33 before

Route 33 before Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission
Route 33 after

Route 33 after Sept. 1, 2019.

London Transit Commission

