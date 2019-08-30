Miramichi police investigating report of possible sighting of missing convicted murderer

Police in Miramichi, N.B., say they are investigating a report of a convicted murderer unlawfully at large possibly being seen in the area.

The Miramichi Police Force says they received a tip that 66-year-old Jack Dennis Woods was possibly seen in the city on Aug. 23.

Another report indicated Woods may have been seen hitchhiking Friday morning on Route 11 near Neguac, just over 40 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

READ MORE: Murderer who failed to return to N.B. halfway house had been at large twice before

Woods failed to return to a minimum-security unit after he was granted an unescorted temporary absence last week.

Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder. He was staying at a community-based residential facility in Moncton when he left and didn’t come back Thursday.

Woods stands 5-7, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes, brown hair and is missing both of his little fingers.

He also has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm and skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm.

READ MORE: Police looking for convicted murderer who left minimum security unit

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.