Murderer who failed to return to N.B. halfway house had been at large twice before
A convicted murderer who failed to return to a Moncton halfway house last week remains missing, and documents show he had been unlawfully at large twice in the past.
The Correctional Service of Canada says 66-year-old Jack Woods was serving an indeterminate sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for manslaughter and second-degree murder.
READ MORE: Police looking for convicted murderer who left minimum security unit
He was on a 72-hour unescorted absence when he didn’t return last Thursday.
According to a Parole Board decision in May, Woods was unlawfully at large for five months in 2010 and again for two months after being granted day parole in 2012.
Woods stands 5-7, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He is missing both of his little fingers.
READ MORE: Murderer who did not return after unescorted leave remains at large in N.B.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.