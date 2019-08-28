Crime
August 28, 2019 12:38 pm
Updated: August 28, 2019 12:39 pm

Murderer who failed to return to N.B. halfway house had been at large twice before

By Staff The Canadian Press
Jack Woods is shown in a handout photo.

Jack Woods is shown in a handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Correctional Service Canada
A A

A convicted murderer who failed to return to a Moncton halfway house last week remains missing, and documents show he had been unlawfully at large twice in the past.

The Correctional Service of Canada says 66-year-old Jack Woods was serving an indeterminate sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for manslaughter and second-degree murder.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Police looking for convicted murderer who left minimum security unit

He was on a 72-hour unescorted absence when he didn’t return last Thursday.

According to a Parole Board decision in May, Woods was unlawfully at large for five months in 2010 and again for two months after being granted day parole in 2012.

Woods stands 5-7, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He is missing both of his little fingers.

READ MORE: Murderer who did not return after unescorted leave remains at large in N.B.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Correctional Service of Canada
Crime
Dorchester Penitentiary
Jack Woods
Manslaughter
Moncton
parole board
Second Degree Murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.