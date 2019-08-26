Crime
Murderer who did not return after unescorted leave remains at large in N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press

A convicted murderer serving a sentence at New Brunswick's Dorchester Penitentiary remains at large

The Correctional Service of Canada says 66-year-old Jack Woods was serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder.

He had been granted an unescorted temporary absence but failed to return on Thursday.

Woods stands 5’7″, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes, brown hair and is missing both of his little fingers.

Jack Woods is shown in a handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Correctional Service Canada

He also has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm and skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm.

The Canadian Press reported in 1994 that Woods and another man from Vancouver were to stand trial after the bodies of two men were found buried in shallow graves in Alberta. RCMP later said Woods was convicted in 1996 of second-degree murder.

