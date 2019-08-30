Crime
August 30, 2019 4:03 pm

Man charged with discharging firearm in Hamilton apartment

A 55-year-old man will appear in court Sept. 26 after police responded to a shots fired call at a Dundas apartment building.

A Dundas man will appear in court next month after he was arrested for discharging a firearm inside his apartment.

Hamilton police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment building on 40 McKay Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say officers found a BB handgun on the man’s coffee table and another on the kitchen table.

Police say they also noticed a large cardboard box with numerous holes and shells inside.

Claiming there were general concerns for safety, officers seized 15 replica BB guns from the apartment.

The 55-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the City by-law offence on Sept. 26.

