5-year-old hit with pellet gun during drive-by on the mountain: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are looking for a blue pickup truck and its occupants after shots from a pellet gun hit a five-year-old child in another car on the mountain Monday night.

Investigators say the victim’s mother was driving on Rymal Road East near the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway around midnight when she heard objects striking the side of her car.

Moments later, a blue pickup truck drove past and the victim appeared to have been struck beneath the eye by a projectile.

READ MORE: Missing Burlington man found dead in Lake Ontario below Skyway Bridge: police

Officers called to the scene said they attended to the child who appeared to have a welt underneath his eye. The child did not require medical attention, police say.

The vehicle, which the victim was travelling in, received minor damage from multiple projectiles, according to investigators.

It’s believed at least three people were inside the suspect truck, which fled westbound on Rymal Road East.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905 546-3873 or 905-546-3851.

WATCH: Man critically injured following ‘targeted’ shooting at north-end Toronto McDonald’s, police say.