Canada election: Scarborough-Guildwood

The riding of Scarborough-Guildwood is currently represented by Liberal MP John McKay, a veteran parliamentarian who was re-elected in the 2015 election. In 2015, McKay defeated Conservative challenger Chuck Konkel by more than 14,000 votes (a 33.5 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Hon. John McKay (Incumbent)

Conservative: Quintus Thuraisingham

Green: Tara McMahon

NDP: Michelle Spencer

PPC: Jigna Jani

The riding is bordered by Markham Road, Eglinton Avenue, Bellamy Road and McCowan Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, and Morningside Avenue to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.