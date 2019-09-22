Canada election: Scarborough Southwest

The riding of Scarborough Southwest is currently represented by Liberal MP and Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former, one-term NDP MP Dan Harris between 2011 and 2015. Blair defeated Harris by more than 16,300 votes (a 32.8 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Hon. Bill Blair (Incumbent)

Conservative: Kimberly Fawcett

Green: Amanda Cain

NDP: Keith McCrady

PPC: Italo Eratostene

The riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue East to the north and Markham Road to the east.