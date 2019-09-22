Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Scarborough Southwest

By Staff Global News

Map of the Scarborough Southwest riding.

The riding of Scarborough Southwest is currently represented by Liberal MP and Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former, one-term NDP MP Dan Harris between 2011 and 2015. Blair defeated Harris by more than 16,300 votes (a 32.8 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Hon. Bill Blair (Incumbent)
Conservative: Kimberly Fawcett
Green: Amanda Cain
NDP: Keith McCrady
PPC: Italo Eratostene

The riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue East to the north and Markham Road to the east.

