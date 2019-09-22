Canada election: Scarborough Southwest
A A
The riding of Scarborough Southwest is currently represented by Liberal MP and Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former, one-term NDP MP Dan Harris between 2011 and 2015. Blair defeated Harris by more than 16,300 votes (a 32.8 percentage difference).
Candidates
Liberal: Hon. Bill Blair (Incumbent)
Conservative: Kimberly Fawcett
Green: Amanda Cain
NDP: Keith McCrady
PPC: Italo Eratostene
The riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue East to the north and Markham Road to the east.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.