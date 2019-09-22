Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Don Valley North

By Staff Global News
Map of the Don Valley North riding.

Elections Canada
The riding of Don Valley North is currently represented by Liberal MP Geng Tan, a single-term parliamentarian who was elected in the 2015 election. Tan is not running in the 2019 election. The riding was created for the 2015 election. In 2015, Tan defeated Conservative challenger (and MP for Don Valley East between 2011 and 2015) Joe Daniel by more than 6,200 votes (a 13.6 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Han Dong
Conservative: Sarah Fischer
Green: Daniel Giavedoni
NDP: Bruce Griffin
PPC: Jay Sobel

The riding is located in the northeast corner of North York and its boundaries are Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.

