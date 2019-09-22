Canada election: Don Valley North

The riding of Don Valley North is currently represented by Liberal MP Geng Tan, a single-term parliamentarian who was elected in the 2015 election. Tan is not running in the 2019 election. The riding was created for the 2015 election. In 2015, Tan defeated Conservative challenger (and MP for Don Valley East between 2011 and 2015) Joe Daniel by more than 6,200 votes (a 13.6 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Han Dong

Conservative: Sarah Fischer

Green: Daniel Giavedoni

NDP: Bruce Griffin

PPC: Jay Sobel

The riding is located in the northeast corner of North York and its boundaries are Bayview Avenue on the west, Steeles Avenue East on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Highway 401 on the south.