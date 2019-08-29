Police rule death at Saskatoon hotel not a homicide

Saskatoon police say a man’s death at a Saskatoon hotel is not a homicide.

Joseph Raymond Skillen, 50, was found dead on Sunday morning by police officers at City Centre Inn & Suites in the 600-block of Idylwyld Drive.

Police said at the time, the circumstances surrounding his death appeared to be suspicious.

Members of the major crimes and forensic identification services units were called in to investigate.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and major crime unit investigators said they do not believe Skillen’s death was a homicide based on the results.

Police said they continue to investigate Skillen’s death along with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

