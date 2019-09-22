Canada election: London North Centre

Voters in London North Centre elected Liberal MP Peter Fragksiatos in the 2015 election.

The riding has been held by the Liberals for most of its existence, and Fragiskatos is looking to continue the Liberal’s long-time prominence in the riding as he asks voters for a second term.

Of the candidates Fragiskatos is taking on, only one, Carol Dyck, has previously run for office. Dyck ran in London North Centre in 2015 as a member of the Green Party.

Candidates

Liberal: Peter Fragiskatos (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sarah Bokhari

NDP: Dirka Prout

Green: Carol Dyck

PPC: Dr. Salim Mansur

London North Centre spans everything north of the Thames River between Highbury and Wonderland Road, with the exception of a number of homes east of Adelaide Street and south of the CN Rail tracks, which fall under London–Fanshawe

The riding is home to 125,362 residents and 92,950 registered voters.

Created in 1996 using parts of the former federal ridings of London East and London–Middlesex, and parts of what were at the time London West, the riding has been held by the Liberals for the majority of its existence.

From 1997 until 2006, the riding was held by Liberal Joe Fontana, who from 1988 until its dissolving in 1996, previously served as MP for London East. Fontana resigned from the seat in 2006 and ran for London Mayor, but lost. He was later elected London’s mayor in 2010, a position he would hold until his resignation in 2014.

From 2006 until 2011, the riding was held by Liberal Glen Pearson, a former firefighter and co-founder of the London Food Bank.

In 2011, voters elected Conservative Susan Truppe with 36 per cent of the vote over incumbent Pearson, putting an end to the Liberal’s hold over the riding — at least for one term.

In 2015, voters elected Liberal Peter Fragisaktos over incumbent Truppe, giving him 50 per cent of the vote, and giving the riding back to the Liberals.