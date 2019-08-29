Ontario coroner’s office announces inquest into murders of 3 women in Ottawa Valley

An inquest will be held into the deaths of three women who were killed during an hour-long rampage in the Ottawa Valley in September 2015.

Dr. David Cameron, regional supervising coroner for inquests, announced Wednesday that an inquest will be held into the deaths of Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36 and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, who were killed in their respective homes on Sept. 22, 2015 by “a man who was known to them.”

That man was Basil Borutski, who in December 2017 was sentenced for life in prison with no chance for parole for seven decades.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Kuzyk and Warmerdam and second-degree murder in the death of Culleton, who was strangled to death with a TV coaxial cable, court heard during his trial.

All three women died within an hour of each other at their residences in Renfrew and Hastings counties, court heard.

Cameron says the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths, he noted.

Details regarding the date and location of the inquest will be provided at a later date.