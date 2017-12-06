Crime
December 6, 2017 12:34 pm

Basil Borutski trial: No parole for 70 years for man who killed 3 women in Ottawa Valley

By Staff The Canadian Press

Basil Borutski leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
PEMBROKE, Ont. – A 60-year-old man convicted of killing three women during an hour-long rampage in the Ottawa Valley two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 70 years.

Basil Borutski was convicted late last month of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the strangling of Carol Culleton.

All three murders were committed on Sept. 22, 2015, in the space of less than an hour.

Justice Robert Maranger ruled Wednesday that Borutski will serve two consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder followed by at least 20 years for second-degree murder.

Families of his victims called on the judge to keep Borutski away from society during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in a packed Pembroke, Ont., courtroom.

Borutski showed no emotion as the families of his three victims told of their heartbreak through victim impact statements.
© 2017 The Canadian Press

