Basil Borutski, who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley, to be sentenced Wednesday
PEMBROKE, Ont. – A 60-year-old man convicted of killing three women during an hour-long rampage in the Ottawa Valley two years ago will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Basil Borutski sat in a packed Pembroke, Ont., courtroom and showed no emotion Tuesday as the families of his three victims told of their heartbreak through victim impact statements.
Four of the victim impact statements were read by Crown attorney Julie Scott.
Borutski was convicted late last month of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the strangling of Carol Culleton. All three murders were committed on Sept. 22, 2015, in the space of less than an hour.
Life sentences are mandatory on all three counts and the Crown is seeking that Borutski be ineligible for parole for 70 years.
Borutski, who is representing himself, refused to make any comments or submissions at the sentencing hearing.
