Canada election: Miramichi-Grand Lake

Voters in Miramichi-Grand Lake elected Liberal Pat Finnigan as their MP in the 2015 election, re-establishing Liberal control over a riding they held from 1988 to 2006.

Candidates

Liberal: Pat Finnigan (Incumbent)

Conservative: Peggy McLean

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Ron Nowlan

Geography

This riding is largely the former riding of Miramichi with added parts of three other ridings, most notably the Minto-Chipman area, as well as Harcourt and Bass River. The Elsipogtog First Nation is also now part of the Miramichi-Grand Lake riding.

History

Finnigan’s victory is a return to historical form for this riding. Former Conservative MP Tilly O’Neill-Gordon, who was re-elected in 2011, unseated longtime Liberal MP Charles Hubbard in 2008. He had held the riding since 1993. In fact before 2008, the Liberals had held the riding surrounding Miramichi for 59 of the previous 63 years.