Drugs, firearm and cash seized from Eskasoni home, man charged

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police seized a firearm, drugs and cash from a home in Eskasoni, N.S., last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they executed a search warrant at the home on Richard Avenue on Friday, where they seized a quantity of hydromorphone, a firearm and cash.

Quentin David Poulette, 27, was arrested without incident at the home and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of possession for purpose of trafficking, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm when unauthorized, weapons possession contrary to prohibition order, and five counts of failure to comply with recognizance

Police are asking anyone with information on illicit drug use in the area to contact Eskasoni RCMP or Crime Stoppers.