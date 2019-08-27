Construction on Crowchild Trail likely to last longer than expected

Calgary drivers will most likely have to wait longer than expected for construction on Crowchild Trail to be completed.

Although the City of Calgary had anticipated $87 million in upgrades to the thoroughfare would be finished by the fall, construction on a key component won’t be completed until 2020.

READ MORE: Speed a factor in motorcycle crash on Crowchild Trail that injured man: Calgary police

Speaking with Global News on Tuesday, senior transportation engineer with the City of Calgary Jeff Baird said crews have been busy this summer and aren’t slowing down.

“There’s some structural work, some rehabilitation to do, south of the river … But the structural work to widen the bridge over the river is complete,” Baird said. “Three of the four bridges are going to be wrapping up here right away – and then it’s just a focus on the remaining bridge work on the river and south.”

READ MORE: City warns of ramp closure, traffic disruptions on Calgary’s Crowchild Trail

The work that will spill into 2020 includes the construction of a northbound and a southbound lane on Crowchild Trail over the river.

“The final piece of that puzzle is the intersection at Kensington and Crowchild,” Baird added. “They’re wrapping up likely this week, and will activate that signal in a couple weeks.

“The focus is going to be over the river and just south of the river.

“We’re still going to push through and see how much we can get done this year, and then evaluate things at the end and see how 2020 will look,” Baird added.

“Hopefully everyone can remain patient with us.”