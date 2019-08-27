Father, stepmother of slain Granby girl to appear in court

The father and stepmother of a seven-year-old girl who died on April 30 in Granby are back in court on Tuesday.

The stepmother is charged with second-degree murder, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Stepmother charged with second-degree murder in death of Granby girl

The father is accused of criminal negligence causing death, kidnapping, failing to provide the necessities of life and child abandonment.

They have both been detained since their arrest.

The father was denied bail after making a request to the Court of Quebec. The murder charge automatically requires the stepmother’s detention, and if she wishes to apply for bail, she must apply to Quebec Superior Court.

READ MORE: Quebec man whose daughter’s death sparked inquiry faces new charges

The little girl died in hospital the day after she was found in the family home in Granby.

Her death caused a wave of shock across Quebec and prompted the creation of a special commission to look at the entire system of youth protection in Quebec.

WATCH: Granby girl’s death prompts questions about Quebec’s youth protection system

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise