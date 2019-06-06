Father faces new charges in death of 7-year-old Granby girl

Quebec’s Crown prosecution has filed two new charges on Thursday against the father of the seven-year-old girl from Granby, who died on April 30.

The 30-year-old man, who was already facing a charge of kidnapping, is also accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life for the girl and abandoning her.

READ MORE: Granby couple accused in death of 7-year-old girl in court for bail hearing

The child’s father and mother-in-law, who is charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement, are facing bail hearings this Thursday at the Granby Courthouse.

The hearing was postponed, however, since the accused had not yet arrived with prison transport.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend funeral of 7-year-old Granby girl found in critical condition

The bail hearing for the 35-year-old woman will be postponed, but evidence will still be filed on Thursday.

The little girl died at the hospital shortly after the couple’s first appearance in court, the day after she was found, in a poor condition, on April 30, in the family home.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise