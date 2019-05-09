Hundreds expected in Granby for funeral of 7-year-old girl found in critical condition

The funeral for the seven-year-old girl that died in tragic circumstances last week in the Eastern Townships town of Granby is held on Thursday at Saint-Eugène church, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.

The parish announced that the church is open to the public and that the mass, celebrated by priest Serge Pelletier of the Notre-Dame parish, will be transmitted live in the basement in the event that the church fills up.

READ MORE: Quebec social workers decry working conditions following death of 7-year-old Granby girl

Several of the stuffed animals that were placed in front of the house where the young victim died on April 29 were retrieved and displayed at the church.

A visitation was held on Wednesday at a funeral home on Pie IX Boulevard in Granby, where hundreds of people gathered to pay their respect.

The seven-year-old was found in critical condition on Monday, April 29, in the Granby home where she lived with her father and stepmother. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Two adults — the girl’s father, 30, and his partner, 35 — appeared in court last week. They both face charges of unlawful confinement, and the woman has been charged with aggravated assault. Both will remain detained at least until their next court appearance on May 23.

Quebec has ordered a coroner’s public inquiry into the tragic death.

— With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega

READ MORE: Quebec announces public coroner’s inquest into 7-year-old girl’s death