Quebec announces coroner’s inquest into 7-year-old girl’s death

The Quebec government has ordered a coroner’s inquest into the tragic death of a seven-year-old child as a result of alleged abuse in Granby.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said Thursday she had asked for the coroner’s inquest to “determine the probable causes of this death and make recommendations to avoid similar deaths.”

Lionel Carmant, Quebec’s minister in charge of youth protection, also announced that the regional director of the Department of Youth Protection in Estrie has been suspended with salary.

“He is accountable, it is a sign of his accountability,” he said during a news conference with Guilbault.

The death of the young girl has sent waves through the province since the beginning of the week.

The girl was hospitalized in Sherbrooke after being found apparently tied up and in critical condition in a home on Monday. Her death was announced the next day in the afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in connection with the case.

