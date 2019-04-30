7-year-old girl dies after being found in critical condition in Granby home, SQ arrests 2 suspects

The Sûreté du Québec says a seven-year-old girl who was found Monday in critical condition in a home in Granby has died.

Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the case. A 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman appeared in court later Tuesday.

Granby police received a call on Monday around noon about the discovery of the girl in a house on Lindor Street.

The investigation was entrusted to the SQ, which is collaborating with Granby police to try to determine the circumstances and shed light on the event.

The nature of the relationship between the two alleged suspects and the child is not known.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise