Quebec government seeks answers from youth protection after 7 year old girl dies

Quebec’s junior health minister says the death of a seven-year-old girl east of Montreal has exposed clear flaws in the province’s youth protection system, and he wants to know more about the work of authorities in the case.

The young girl died Tuesday in hospital, one day after being found at a home in Granby, Quebec.

READ MORE: 7-year-old girl dies after being found in critical condition in Granby home, SQ arrests 2 suspects

Two adults –identified by people close to the family as the girl’s father and his partner– were placed under arrest Tuesday morning, and the investigation was transferred to Quebec provincial police.

WATCH: Demand for youth protection services at an all-time high

The man was charged with unlawful confinement while the woman was charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault. Both remain detained, and the Crown is expected to lay revised charges in the near future. A publication ban prohibits identification of the accused and the victim.

Municipal police in Granby, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal, were called to a home before noon on Monday and found the girl in critical condition.

READ MORE: Majority of families denied Quebec supplement for children with exceptional needs

Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister, told reporters today in Quebec City he has asked for a status report and could seek a more in-depth investigation into the actions of authorities.

Premier Francois Legault added that the government wants to know more about the youth protection agency’s handling of the case.