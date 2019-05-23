Crime
May 23, 2019 11:07 am

Granby couple accused in death of 7-year-old girl in court for bail hearing

By The Canadian Press

Two adults, identified by people close to the family as the girl's father and his partner, were both charged with unlawful confinement.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

A Granby couple arrested in the death of a seven-year-old girl on April 30, will be back in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The girl’s father faces charges of kidnapping, while his wife is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Quebec’s youth protection agencies need help, managers say after Granby girl’s death

The Crown indicated that further charges may be laid, including negligence causing death and manslaughter once it further examines the evidence, including the autopsy report and the preliminary results of the police investigation.

WATCH BELOW: Granby girl’s death prompts questions about Quebec’s youth protection system

Hundreds of people attended the girl’s funeral, which took place on May 9 at Saint-Eugène de Granby Church.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend funeral of 7-year-old Granby girl found in critical condition

Her death sparked an uproar over the youth protection system in Quebec. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the case, including a public coroner’s inquiry.

WATCH BELOW: Funeral held for Quebec girl, 7, failed by system

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
child protection agency
Crime
Granby
Quebec child protection
Quebec youth protection
Youth Protection Act
youth protection agency

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.