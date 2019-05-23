Granby couple accused in death of 7-year-old girl in court for bail hearing

A Granby couple arrested in the death of a seven-year-old girl on April 30, will be back in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The girl’s father faces charges of kidnapping, while his wife is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Crown indicated that further charges may be laid, including negligence causing death and manslaughter once it further examines the evidence, including the autopsy report and the preliminary results of the police investigation.

Hundreds of people attended the girl’s funeral, which took place on May 9 at Saint-Eugène de Granby Church.

Her death sparked an uproar over the youth protection system in Quebec. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the case, including a public coroner’s inquiry.

