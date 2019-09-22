Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: York–Simcoe

The riding of York–Simcoe.

The York–Simcoe riding, which was established in 2004, is comprised of Georgina, much of East Gwillimbury, part of King Township, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation Reserve and Bradford West Gwillimbury. The district borders Barrie–Innisfil, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, Simcoe North, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, Pickering–Uxbridge, Markham–Stouffville, Newmarket–Aurora, King–Vaughan and Simcoe–Grey.

Since the electoral district formed in 2004, it’s voted strongly Conservative. Scot Davidson of the Conservative Party is the current MP of York–Simcoe.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Scot Davidson
Liberal Party: Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux
NDP: Jessa McLean
Green Party: Jonathan Arnold
People’s Party: Michael Lotter

