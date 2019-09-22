Canada election: York–Simcoe

The York–Simcoe riding, which was established in 2004, is comprised of Georgina, much of East Gwillimbury, part of King Township, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation Reserve and Bradford West Gwillimbury. The district borders Barrie–Innisfil, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, Simcoe North, Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock, Pickering–Uxbridge, Markham–Stouffville, Newmarket–Aurora, King–Vaughan and Simcoe–Grey.

Since the electoral district formed in 2004, it’s voted strongly Conservative. Scot Davidson of the Conservative Party is the current MP of York–Simcoe.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Scot Davidson

Liberal Party: Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux

NDP: Jessa McLean

Green Party: Jonathan Arnold

People’s Party: Michael Lotter