Canada election: Red Deer – Mountain View

The city of Red Deer was split in two in 2015’s riding redistribution. Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen, who was elected in the former riding of Red Deer in 2008 and 2011, and the new riding of Red Deer – Mountain View in 2015, is running for re-election here.

Candidates

Liberal: TBD

Conservative Party of Canada: Earl Dreeshen (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Green: Conner Borlé

PPC: Paul Mitchell

Geography

This riding includes Mountain View County, as well as the portions of the City of Red Deer and Red Deer County that are south of the David Thompson Highway. Innisfail, Bowden, Carstairs and Sundre are all in this riding.

History

This region has voted on the political right for decades. In 2015, Conservative Earl Dreeshen won with 74 per cent of the vote.