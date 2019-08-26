Sports
August 26, 2019 2:24 pm

Oilers captain Connor McDavid ‘working towards’ being ready for training camp after knee injury

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid speaks at the 2019 BioSteel Pro Hockey Camp in Toronto, Monday August 26, 2019.

Mark Blinch, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he’s “working towards” being ready for the start of training camp.

The 22-year-old superstar made the comments Monday at the annual Biosteel camp, but offered little else with regards to his recovery from a left knee injury suffered after he crashed into a goal post during the team’s regular-season finale against the Calgary Flames back in April.

Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) holds his leg after crashing into the Calgary Flames net on April 6, 2019, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

X-rays at the time were negative, but the results of a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the centre’s posterior cruciate ligament.

McDavid, who isn’t taking part in on- or off-ice activities at this year’s BioSteel camp that features a number of NHL players, sported a brace at a charity event back in June, but appeared to be walking fine Monday.

He said he’s been skating for “a couple months” and has been training with former NHLer Gary Roberts.

Edmonton Oilers hockey player Connor McDavid speaks at the 2019 BioSteel Pro Hockey Camp in Toronto, Monday August 26, 2019.

Mark Blinch, The Canadian Press

McDavid finished second in league scoring with 116 points in 2018-19, but the Oilers missed the playoffs for the third time in his four NHL seasons.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

