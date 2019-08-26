Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported armed robbery

Barrie police are searching for two male suspects following a reported armed robbery at a local Rogers store on Thursday evening.

According to officers, two suspects entered the store at 44 Cedar Pointe Dr. at about 6 p.m.

One of the suspects walked to the counter, where he confronted the store employee, displayed a weapon and demanded merchandise, police say.

The employee complied and provided the suspects with access to the merchandise, police add, which they put in a duffel bag.

The suspects then fled the store on foot and are believed to have gotten into a vehicle waiting for them at the adjacent plaza at 74 Cedar Pointe Dr., officers say.

According to police, the employee wasn’t physically injured.

The first suspect is described to be five-foot-11 to six feet in height, with an average build and wearing dark jeans, a dark grey or black hoodie, and a black mask, police say.

The second suspect is described to be about six feet tall, with an average to thin build, wearing a red Roots hoodie, baggy pants and red-and-black running shoes, police say. He was carrying a dark duffel bag with the word “Nike” on it, officers add.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, two-door vehicle of a newer model, police say, with tinted windows and a low-riding chassis.

Police say anyone with information can contact Sgt. Wentzell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2575, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

