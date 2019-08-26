Orangeville woman dead after crashing into building: Nottawasaga OPP

A 26-year-old Orangeville woman has died after crashing into the Hockley General Store in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont. during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers were called to the scene at Hockley Road and Mono-Adjala Townline at 4 a.m. for a report of a Mazda that crashed into a building, police say.

Police then found a lone female driver who sustained life-threatening injuries, OPP add.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The intersection where the collision occurred was closed for a period of time on Saturday, officers say.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

