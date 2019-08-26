Traffic
August 26, 2019 10:55 am

OPP investigate fatal boating collision on Lake Joseph in Seguin, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The collision, which took place on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. near Emerald Island, involved two boats, police say.

Global News Peterborough file
A A

Officers are investigating a boating collision on Lake Joseph in Seguin, Ont., that fatally injured a 64-year-old U.S. man, West Parry Sound OPP say.

The collision, which took place on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. near Emerald Island, involved two boats, police say.

READ MORE: 2 charged in separate break-ins in Penetanguishene, OPP say

A 48-year-old Markham woman also sustained critical injuries, officers add.

Police say anyone with information can contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Deadly Sea-Doo collision puts spotlight on boating safety

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Emerald island
Florida
florida news
Lake Joseph
Lake Joseph boat crash
Lake Joseph fatal boat crash
Markham
Markham news
parry sound
Parry Sound news
Seguin
Seguin news
Seguin Ontario
West Parry Sound
West Parry Sound OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.