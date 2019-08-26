OPP investigate fatal boating collision on Lake Joseph in Seguin, Ont.

Officers are investigating a boating collision on Lake Joseph in Seguin, Ont., that fatally injured a 64-year-old U.S. man, West Parry Sound OPP say.

The collision, which took place on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. near Emerald Island, involved two boats, police say.

READ MORE: 2 charged in separate break-ins in Penetanguishene, OPP say

A 48-year-old Markham woman also sustained critical injuries, officers add.

Police say anyone with information can contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Deadly Sea-Doo collision puts spotlight on boating safety