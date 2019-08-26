Canada
August 26, 2019 10:28 am

Newfoundland town shaken by death of Ontario woman who fell off cliff

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Newfoundland flag blows in the wind in Ferryland, NL, August 8, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The mayor of Conception Harbour, N.L., says residents of his town are shaken after a woman fell to her death from a cliff along the scenic coastline there.

Craig Williams says the body of the 64-year-old woman from Ontario was found Saturday morning.

He says the woman had gone for a walk Friday evening while her husband had a nap, and she wasn’t discovered missing until the next morning.

Williams says the couple had a vacation home in his community and would visit each summer and sometimes at Christmas.

He says the cliffs in the area are steep and jagged, and the town will look at putting up warning signs, even though much of the area along the shore is private property.

The woman’s name has not been released.

