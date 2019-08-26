Guelph police dog Charger qualifies for National Police Dog Trials

Guelph police are proud to announce that police service dog Charger impressed once again at the Police Dog 1 Trials in Sterling Heights, Mich.

The trials took place between August 3 and 8 and included canine units from Michigan, Illinois and Ontario.

Charger was joined alongside his handler Const. Andrew Crowe at the event.

The trials are used as a certification test for police service dogs and both the dogs and handlers are judged on their performance as they compete in different disciplines. Some of these include obedience, agility, searching for evidence, searching for suspects and criminal apprehension.

Charger brought home second place in agility, third place in searching and third place overall.

Guelph police say this was by far Charger’s best performance at this trial, as he scored 675 out of a possible 700.

Charger’s great work has qualified him for the National PD1 Trials in November.