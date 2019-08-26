Guelph man facing charges following assault spree downtown

Guelph police have laid charges against a 23-year old Guelph man following a string of assaults in the city’s downtown Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was walking in the downtown area around 10:30 a.m. when he approached an elderly man, took his cane and struck him with it twice.

A short time later, the same man allegedly approached a woman standing near the downtown branch of the Guelph Public Library and held up the cane in a threatening manner before verbally threatening her.

Police say the man struck the woman in the face with an open hand and returned to the elderly man and struck him with a closed fist.

Police say the suspect then approached a third victim and grabbed the man’s head and slammed it down on the asphalt.

This caused the victim to lose consciousness, according to police, and suffer a three-inch laceration across the right side of his scalp.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and placed a 23-year old Guelph man under arrest.

He’s now facing charges for assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault with a weapon, and three counts of breaching probation.

Police say the elderly victim was transported to hospital for medical attention and the significance of his injuries is unknown. The other two victims declined medical assistance.

Guelph police want to ensure that the accused and the victims do not know each other and have never met prior to the incidents.

