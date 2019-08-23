Guelph police dog Charger assists in multiple arrests during break-in

Guelph police have arrested three people after a break-in Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a vacant business in the south end of the city around 7:50 p.m. after receiving complaints regarding property damage.

Officers found a broken window at the scene and spotted people walking inside the building.

Police say they called on police service dog Charger for the assist in the investigation, as well as members of their tactics and rescue team.

Police say they arrested three people and that one of them was in possession of crystal meth.

A 42-year-old Guelph man is charged with break and enter and failing to comply with probation, while a 40-year-old Guelph man also faces a charge of break and enter.

Both of them will answer the charges in court on October 1.

A 17-year-old Guelph girl was also arrested at the scene and faces charges of break and enter and possession of crystal meth.

The teen will appear in court on October 2.

Daily News Release – Update Regarding Motor Vehicle Collision, Driver Caught Going 142KM/H In An 80KM/H Zone, Multiple Arrests Made During Break And Enter In Progress, Break Enter And Theft Of Alcohol https://t.co/ePGzQjA5Js — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) August 23, 2019