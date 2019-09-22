Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 8:47 pm

Canada election: Lakeland

By Staff Global News

A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Lakeland.

CREDIT: https://www.elections.ca
A A

The 2019 federal election sees incumbent Shannon Stubbs once again running for the Conservative Party in the riding of Lakeland.

Stubbs, who had previously made unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in the Alberta legislature with the defunct Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties, first won a seat in Lakeland in the 2015 election.

The Lakeland electoral district is located in central Alberta. Most of the riding is situated north and northeast of Edmonton.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Shannon Stubbs

Liberals: TBD

NDP: TBD

PPC: Alain Houle

Green Party: Elke Crosson

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Election results Lakeland
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Federal election Lakeland
federal election results
Lakeland election results
Lakeland MP
Lakeland results
Lakeland riding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.