Canada election: Lakeland

The 2019 federal election sees incumbent Shannon Stubbs once again running for the Conservative Party in the riding of Lakeland.

Stubbs, who had previously made unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in the Alberta legislature with the defunct Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties, first won a seat in Lakeland in the 2015 election.

The Lakeland electoral district is located in central Alberta. Most of the riding is situated north and northeast of Edmonton.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Shannon Stubbs

Liberals: TBD

NDP: TBD

PPC: Alain Houle

Green Party: Elke Crosson