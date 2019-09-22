Canada election: Lakeland
The 2019 federal election sees incumbent Shannon Stubbs once again running for the Conservative Party in the riding of Lakeland.
Stubbs, who had previously made unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in the Alberta legislature with the defunct Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties, first won a seat in Lakeland in the 2015 election.
The Lakeland electoral district is located in central Alberta. Most of the riding is situated north and northeast of Edmonton.
Candidates:
Conservative Party: Shannon Stubbs
Liberals: TBD
NDP: TBD
PPC: Alain Houle
Green Party: Elke Crosson
