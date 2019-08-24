Dismantling of tower crane in downtown Kelowna to temporarily disrupt traffic

The dismantling of a tower crane in Kelowna will temporarily disrupt traffic along a downtown street for three days.

The crane was used to help build a 20-storey condominium tower at the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Construction on the tower began in early 2018 and is expected to be complete next year.

Last month, the final layer of cement was poured, with construction now focusing on the tower’s interior.

With the crane’s dismantling, two roads will be impacted during the tear down and removal.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m., Ellis Street will be closed to traffic between Lawrence Avenue and Bernard Avenue for three days.

Also, the right lane on Lawrence Avenue will also be closed on Wednesday, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Businesses in the area will remain open during the road closures, with parking available on nearby downtown streets and within the Chapman Parkade on Lawrence Avenue.