Two more towers planned for downtown Kelowna

An Okanagan developer is hoping to construct a 13-storey commercial building and a 33-storey residential tower along Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

On Wednesday, the Mission Group said it had submitted a development permit to the City of Kelowna’s urban planning department. The proposed towers would be built on the 500 block of Bernard, between St. Paul Street and Bertram Street, and adjacent to the 25-storey Brooklyn at Bernard Block tower that was approved by city council last summer.

According to the Mission Group, the office tower will contain approximately 80,000 square feet of office space plus 18,000 square feet for retail stores. The proposed residential tower will feature 217 homes with lake views.

“Bernard Block is set to become a cornerstone and gateway to our evolving city centre,” said Lisa Lock, vice president of development for Mission Group.

Mission Group, which is hoping to start construction in 2020, says the towers will build on themes from the city’s $14 million Bernard Avenue streetscape project.

Mission Group says construction of the Brooklyn tower, which features one- and two-bedroom condos, is scheduled to start in March.