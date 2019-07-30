Final pour for all-concrete condo tower in downtown Kelowna

Construction crews at one of Kelowna’s newest condo projects held a topping-off ceremony on Tuesday, pouring the last bit of concrete.

And with the topping off, the 205-foot height of the 20-storey residential tower titled Ella is now complete.

The condo is located downtown, at the corner of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The building features 116 units plus 6,000 square feet of street-level commercial space. Floors two through five are dedicated to parking.

According to development company Mission Group, it’s taken 90,000 man hours and more than 11,000 cubic metres of concrete to reach this point.

“We think the Ella tower is representative of what’s really happening downtown,” said Luke Turri, Mission Group executive vice-president, “particularly right in the Bernard District in the last 10 years.”

Turri added “just from our vantage point, it’s obvious that this is the first residential building in this core historic area in quite some time, and so you’re getting a location that people really want to be.

“This has really become the place to recreate for shops and services.”

With Tuesday’s last pour now done, construction is now focusing on finishing the interior.

“The concrete work is done,” said Turri. “You won’t see a whole bunch of activity from now until we complete next year.

“But you can be sure that there is going to be a lot of people inside working to get everything done for next year.”

Officials say 86 per cent of the building is sold, and that it’s on track to finish on time next spring. Of note, one of the two penthouse units is still available, at a cost of $1.9 million.

“It’s definitely a huge achievement to build this high rise down here in Kelowna,” said project manager Curtis Good.

“It’s a beautiful building and when you drive downtown and see the building, it will look great for years to come.”

Mission Group said IBI Group led the architectural development while ITC Construction Group is the general contractor. The interior design was developed by i3 Design Group.