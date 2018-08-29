Highrise condo in downtown Kelowna granted height variance

The builders for a high-rise condo in downtown Kelowna say city council has greenlighted a height variance, and that sales will soon start.

On Wednesday, the Mission Group said its request to elevate its Brooklyn at Bernard building from 19 storeys to 25 storeys was granted. The condo will be located at 1471 St. Paul Street, on the site of the former Bargain Shop parking lot.

According to the Mission Group, Brooklyn at Bernard “will offer 178 new homes and will be a part of a master-planned development located on Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street.” Pricing will start around $350,000 for a one-bedroom suite and go up, though no exact date was given when sales will start.

“We are extremely proud of our Brooklyn at Bernard Block development and have worked tirelessly to create a community that offers modern city living with the perks of the Kelowna lifestyle,” Mission Group president Randall Shier said in a press release.