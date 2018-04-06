Another condominium high-rise could tower over downtown Kelowna

There are plans for another a high-rise condo in downtown Kelowna.

Mission Group says it has filed a development permit application for a 25 story tower on the site of the former Bargain Shop on Bernard Avenue.

The company says Brooklyn at Bernard Block will have one and two bedroom units and sub-penthouses. The property is zoned for short-term rentals.

“The ability to offset the cost of your investment by renting it when you please is a game changer,” said Mission Group president Randall Shier in a released statement.

Condo sales are expected to begin this summer with prices starting in the $300,000’s.

The company also has plans for two more high-rise residential towers on the site.

It recently started construction of a 20 story condo building in Kelowna’s downtown core.

