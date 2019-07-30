Police looking for suspect who allegedly targeted Milton condo residents in financial fraud case

Police are looking for a man who allegedly used the identities of residents in a Milton condominium building to add himself as a supplementary user on bank accounts and credit cards.

Halton police’s fraud unit says the man is responsible for a “multi-victim mail theft/identity fraud” that went on for about seven months, allegedly targeting people living in the condominium between November 2018 and May 2019.

Police allege the suspect stole and redirected mail then had his alias added to the victims’ bank accounts as a supplementary user. The suspect was also able to obtain new credit card accounts using victims’ identities online, according to police.

Detectives say they have acquired security camera pictures of the male suspect allegedly using the fraudulent credit cards to “rack up thousands of dollars” in charges across the Greater Toronto Area.

READ MORE: Toronto police seek 3 suspects wanted in connection with alleged fraud involving pizza deliveries

Six victims have been identified, according to investigators, and they suspect there is a possibility of more who have not reported the fraudulent activity. Detectives say this may be due to financial institutions reimbursing their affected customers’ financial losses.

Halton police believe the suspect is a man between 35 and 45 years old who is clean-shaven and often seen wearing Under Armour clothing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2468 or 905-825-4747 ext. 2410.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

WATCH: Fraud is fastest-growing business for organized crime