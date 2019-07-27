Toronto police seek 3 suspects wanted in connection with alleged fraud involving pizza deliveries

Toronto police have released security images of three suspects wanted in connection with numerous alleged instances of fraud involving pizza deliveries.

In a news release Saturday, police said officers in Toronto and the GTA have been investigating instances of debit card fraud since mid-July involving people who had paid for pizza deliveries.

Police said in each of the cases, pizza orders were placed for delivery and then “intercepted” before they arrived at the customer’s home.

The suspects allegedly followed the pizza delivery person from the restaurant to the intended customer’s home before pretending to be the customer, purchasing the pizza, and then continuing the delivery to the intended customer, police said.

Police allege the suspects then had the customer pay with their debit card, at which point the card was swapped with a similar-looking non-active card.

The suspects would then leave the home and go to a nearby ATM and conduct transactions, police said.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspects in the images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

