Vaughan woman, 24, allegedly defrauds 60-year-old woman through online relationship: police

A 24-year old woman from Vaughan has been arrested after a woman was defrauded of over $291,000 through an online relationship.

Police said the 60-year-old woman met someone on a dating site who claimed to be a wealthy Toronto architect.

The two were allegedly in an online dating relationship from February to March and communicated through texts, email and phone calls, officials said.

Police said the wealthy architect persona was fake.

Police identified the suspect as Kaosiso Ezibe and said they believe there may be additional victims.

Ezibe was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, two counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and two counts of possession of proceeds of a crime under $5,000.

Ezibe appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Friday morning.

