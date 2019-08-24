Police issue warrant for Toronto man after girl allegedly sexually assaulted twice in downtown core

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted twice in the same parkette.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was walking in McGill Parkette in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets on Wednesday when she was allegedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the area.

Officials said the girl was walking in the parkette at 5:30 a.m. Thursday when the same man returned.

The girl was sexually assaulted again before the suspect fled the area, police said.

On Friday, police released security images of the suspect in the hope that the public would be able to assist in identifying him.

Investigators have since issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Martin Morris, 26, of Toronto.

He is described as six feet one inch tall with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue logo, black pants and burgundy shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

