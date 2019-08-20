Toronto police say tutor charged in sex assault investigation facing new charges
Toronto police say a tutor is facing additional charges in a sexual assault investigation.
Police say the 44-year-old man who was employed by the Academy of New Echo Education was initially charged after two female students alleged they had been sexually assaulted by him.
Investigators say new information has since emerged that between January 2016 and January of this year, the man allegedly sexually assaulted two girls who attended the academy.
Police said Christopher Morrison was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault.
They say he had been employed by the academy since 2014.
He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.
