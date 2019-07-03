Crime
Scarborough tutor charged in alleged sexual assault of 2 students: Toronto police

By The Canadian Press

A Scarborough school tutor has been charged by Toronto police in connection to an alleged sexual assault of two students.

TORONTO – A Toronto school tutor has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of two students.

Police say the 44-year-old worked at the Academy of New Echo Education, an east-end private school formerly known as the Canada Creative Education Centre, for more than four years.

They allege he sexually assaulted a female student between March 2018 and this March, then allegedly sexually assaulted another female student in June of last year.

He was charged in April with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation in connection with the first case.

More charges – sexual assault and sexual exploitation – were laid last week in connection with the second student.

Police say he is due in court next month.

